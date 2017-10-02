Nikki Bella Does 'Fifty Shades' Inspired Dance on 'DWTS' While John Cena Watches (Video)

Nikki Bella got intimate with her partner Artem Chigvintsev for her latest dance on Dancing With the Stars while her fiance John Cena watched from the front row!

The 33-year-old WWE diva revealed her guilty pleasure is romance novels so she and Artem did a Fifty Shades of Grey inspired routing for Guilty Pleasure Night on Monday (October 2).

Nikki and Artem‘s Viennese Waltz set to the tune of Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain” earned them 21 out of 30 points.

John gave a great review of the dance and stood by Nikki‘s side while she was judged!