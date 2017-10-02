Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 6:08 pm

Oscar Winners Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, Julianne Moore, & More Attend Louis Vuitton's Store Opening

Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Julianne Moore pose for photos while attending the Maison Louis Vuitton Vendome opening cocktail party on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The event was held during Paris Fashion Week and the Oscar-winning actresses were joined by fellow winner Jennifer Connelly and her husband Paul Bettany.

The star-studded event was also attended by Michelle Williams, Ruth Negga, Riley Keough, Fan Bingbing, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Laura Harrier, and Tomorrowland‘s Raffey Cassidy.

FYI: All of the stars are wearing Louis Vuitton.

10+ pictures inside of celebs attending the opening…

