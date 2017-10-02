Top Stories
Poker Pro Dan Bilzerian Runs from Las Vegas Shooter, Gives Graphic Details on Instagram Story

Dan Bilzerian documented the horrifying events at Route 91 Harvest Festival as they were happening on Sunday night (October 1).

The professional poker player, known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, posted on his Instagram Story live from the concert as he was running away, claiming that he saw a girl get shot in the head.

“This girl just got shot in the f–king head. So f–king crazy,” he exclaims.

In a second Instagram Story, he continues to discuss what he witnessed in graphic detail: “Some kind of mass shooting gun…heavy caliber weapon for sure.”
