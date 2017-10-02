Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 12:04 pm

Robin Wright, Naomi Campbell & Emily Ratajkowski Celebrate Paris Fashion Week at Vogue Party!

Robin Wright and Naomi Campbell strike a pose together on the carpet while attending the Vogue Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 held at Le Petit Palais on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The 51-year-old House of Cards actress and Naomi, 47, were joined at the event by Emily Ratajkowski, Fergie, Alessandra Ambrosio, Dita Von Teese, Kylie Minogue, Olivia Palermo and her husband Johannes Huebl.

Also in attendance at the event was models Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Natasha Poly, Kristina Bazan, Jasmine Sanders, Arizona Muse, Jordan Barrett, Jon Kortajarena and Anna Ewers.


FYI: Alessandra is wearing Ronald van der Kemp couture.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Marechal Aurore, Abaca, Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Instarimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Anna Ewers, Arizona Muse, Dita Von Teese, Emily Ratajkowski, Fergie, Jasmine Sanders, Johannes Huebl, Jon Kortajarena, Jordan Barrett, Kristina Bazan, Kylie Minogue, Martha Hunt, Naomi Campbell, Natasha Poly, Olivia Palermo, Robin Wright, Romee Strijd

