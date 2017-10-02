Russell Crowe Closes Out Tour with Band Indoor Garden Party in Dublin!

Russell Crowe is all smiles as he hits the stage with his guitar at the Olympia Theatre on Sunday evening (October 1) in Dublin, Ireland.

The 53-year-old entertainer was joined by his Indoor Garden Party bandmates – Alan Doyle, Scott Grimes, Carl Falk and Lorraine O’Reilly – at the intimate gig, which was the final stop in their brief three leg tour that also saw them stop in London and Leeds.

Russell and the Indoor Garden Party released their very first album called The Musical earlier this year, it features songs called “Out of Range,” “From Here Clear to the Ocean” and “Midnight” – Stream it via Spotify below and buy it on iTunes now!