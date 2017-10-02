Salma Hayek, Ellie Goulding & Alexa Chung Sit Front Row at Stella McCartney Paris Show!

Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault flash a smile together as they pose for a photograph ahead of the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 held on Monday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 51-year-old actress and her love with joined in the front row of the presentation Ellie Goulding, Alexa Chung, Kylie Minogue, the ladies of Haim – Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim – Arizona Muse, Natalia Vodianova, Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica, and Borns.

“Love my Stella. Amo a mi Stella #pfw #stellamccartney,” Salma captioned with her Instagram post of her and the designer herself, Stella McCartney.