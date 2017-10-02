Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 12:55 pm

Salma Hayek, Ellie Goulding & Alexa Chung Sit Front Row at Stella McCartney Paris Show!

Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault flash a smile together as they pose for a photograph ahead of the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 held on Monday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 51-year-old actress and her love with joined in the front row of the presentation Ellie Goulding, Alexa Chung, Kylie Minogue, the ladies of HaimAlana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este HaimArizona Muse, Natalia Vodianova, Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica, and Borns.

“Love my Stella. Amo a mi Stella #pfw #stellamccartney,” Salma captioned with her Instagram post of her and the designer herself, Stella McCartney.


Love my Stella. Amo a mi Stella #pfw #stellamccartney

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

