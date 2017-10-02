Sasha Pieterse Has a Bake Off for 'DWTS' Dance (Video)

Sasha Pieterse loves to bake and she incorporated her guilty pleasure into her latest performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 21-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress danced a Jazz routine with partner Gleb Savchenko during the live taping on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The pair danced to the song “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” by The Four Tops.

Sasha and Gleb earned a score of 19 out of 30 points, which was unfortunately the lowest score of the night.

Last week, Sasha bravely opened up on the show about gaining 70 pounds over the last two years due to a medical condition.