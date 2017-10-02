Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 7:07 pm

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are coupling up for a PDA-filled Mexican vacation!

The 34-year-old reality star and 19-year-old model were spotted enjoying some time at the beach on Monday afternoon (October 2) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The couple were seen as they shared kisses in the ocean before grabbing a jet ski to zoom around.

Later in the afternoon, Scott and Sofia headed back to the pool where the couple were seen getting close and sharing a kiss in the hot tub.

This isn’t the first romantic couple’s getaway for Scott and Sofia, who were spotted hanging together in Miami just last week.

20+ pictures inside of Scott and Sofia‘s PDA-filled Mexican vacation…
Photos: Backgrid , SplashNewsOnline
