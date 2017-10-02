'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Gets Picked Up By Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog is heading to theaters!

The beloved SEGA video game has officially been picked up by Paramount Pictures to be created into a feature film, according to THR.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which was first release in 1991, focuses on Sonic and friends like Tails and Knuckles as they attempt to foil the global domination plans of Doctor Eggman Robotnik.

The rights to the film were previously owned by Sony Entertainment but much of the team that was developing the flick at that studio will remain.

The new film will be a blend of live action and CGI animation.