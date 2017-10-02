Terrell Owens Break Dances on 'DWTS,' Gets His Best Score Yet - Watch Now!

Terrell Owens put his break dancing skills on display during his latest performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player danced alongside his pro partner Cheryl Burke during the live taping on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Terrell revealed that his guilty pleasure is break dancing, so the routine was inspired by it. They danced a Salsa to the song “The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow.

Terrell received a score of 21 out of 30 points, which is his best score of the season so far. Watch the video below!