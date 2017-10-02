The CW Delays iHeartRadio Music Festival Special Amid Las Vegas Shooting

Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 7:25 pm

The CW has decided to delay the airing of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival special after the Las Vegas shooting this weekend, the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

The festival was filmed in Las Vegas on September 22 and 23. The Daytime Village festivities on the 23rd took place at the same location as the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where the shooting took place.

At least 59 people have died and well over 500 more were injured.

“Out of respect to the victims of last Sunday’s terrible tragedy in Las Vegas, and their families, The CW Network and iHeartMedia will be postponing this week’s TV broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival,” the network said in a statement (via Deadline). “New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time.”
Photos: iHeartRadio
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Las Vegas Shooting

