Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

UPDATE (5:15pm ET): Despite several outlets reporting that Petty has passed away, TMZ claims that he is still clinging for life though he is off of life support. The LAPD has also apologized for “initial information” that was “inadvertently provided to some media sources.”

______________

Tom Petty reportedly passed away at the age of 66 after reports emerged that he fell into cardiac arrest and was found unconscious at his Malibu, California home on Sunday (October 1).

Reports suggested that he had no brain activity at the hospital and was taken off of life support. CBS News confirmed that he’s passed.

Tom was the front man of the famous band Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, formed in 1976. Last week, the band wrapped their 40th anniversary tour at the Hollywood Bowl.

Over the years, Tom has put out over 15 albums, both solo and with the band, with the latest landing in 2014. Tom and his band are responsible for some big hits over the years including “American Girl,” “Free Falin’,” “Refugee” and “I Won’t Back Down.” In addition to his work with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Tom was also part of the group Traveling Wilburys back in the 1980s with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.