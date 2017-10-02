Tom Petty's Daughter Confirms Her Dad 'Is Not Dead Yet'

Tom Petty‘s daughter is speaking out following reports that her father had passed away.

The 66-year-old Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers front man is still alive, according to his daughter Kimberly, who posted a strongly worded message to media outlets reporting otherwise.

Kimberly took to her Instagram to write a note to Rolling Stone, who had previously stated that Tom had passed away after being found in cardiac arrest.

“my dad is not dead yet but your f**king magazine is…How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated…This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. F**k u,” Kimberly wrote.

She later added that Tom‘s band is at the hospital with him, writing, “Band is here with my dad sweetest coolest people.”

Our thoughts are with Tom‘s family and friends during this difficult time.