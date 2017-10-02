Top Stories
Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 5:18 pm

'TRL' Reboot Opens With Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

'TRL' Reboot Opens With Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

MTV’s Total Request Live reboot opened their first show on a somber note, paying tribute to those lost in the tragic Las Vegas shooting.

During the show’s premiere on Monday afternoon (October 2), hosts including Tamara Dhia and DC Young Fly and musical guest Ed Sheeran spoke out about the horrific event.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. For us, it hits especially hard because it took place at a concert packed with people of all ages coming together to share a common bond – the love of music,” DC explained.

He continued, “So even though our hearts are hurting right now, we’re not going to let that stop us and break that bond. Instead we’re going to keep going and lift each other up.”

They also encouraged viewers to find out how they can help at everytown.org/act/

Watch the entire intro below…
Photos: MTV
