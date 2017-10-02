Top Stories
Vanessa Lachey Has Fun with Her Girls for 'DWTS' Guilty Pleasure Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey Has Fun with Her Girls for 'DWTS' Guilty Pleasure Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey performs with the dance troupe during her latest performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer’s partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy was unable to perform tonight due to a personal matter, so eliminated pro Alan Bersten performed in his place.

Vanessa‘s guilty pleasure is hanging out with her girlfriends, so she performed to the song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

She earned 23 points out of 30 for her Jazz number. Watch the video of the dance below!
