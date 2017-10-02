Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 9:06 pm

Victoria Arlen's Latest 'DWTS' Dance Sends a Message to Her Childhood Bullies (Video)

Victoria Arlen's Latest 'DWTS' Dance Sends a Message to Her Childhood Bullies (Video)

Victoria Arlen sent a message to her childhood bullies with her latest dance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 23-year-old former paralympian and current ESPN reporter performed alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

For the show’s Guilty Pleasure night, Victoria revealed that her guilty pleasure is the song “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba. When she was bullied as a child for being in a wheelchair, she used the lyrics, “I get knocked down, but I get up again” as her personal mantra.

Watch the performance below!
Photos: ABC
