Mon, 02 October 2017 at 12:15 pm
What's Next for Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson?
- Tristan Thompson is reportedly in the market to buy a new home while girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is just a few months pregnant – TMZ
- Niall Horan has rescheduled his cancelled concerts – Just Jared Jr
- Check out the photos of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes together – Lainey Gossip
- Country stars are reacting to the Las Vegas shooting – TooFab
- Can Demi Lovato remember the Camp Rock lyrics that made her famous? – MTV
- These are the top 10 Halloween costumes of 2017 – Popsugar
