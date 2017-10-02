Will Smith Joins Sons Jaden & Trey at Louis Vuitton Event in Paris

Will Smith poses for a photo with his sons Jaden and Trey while attending the Maison Louis Vuitton Vendome opening cocktail party on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The guys had a fun boys night out during Paris Fashion Week!

Earlier in the day, Will and Jaden were seen walking around town in casual outfits.

FYI: Jaden is wearing Louis Vuitton at the event. He’s wearing G-Star Raw jeans in the candids.

