Zendaya Reveals Her Big Plans for the Future!

Zendaya is on the cover of Glamour‘s November 2017 issue supporting #PoweredByWomen!

Here’s what the 21-year-old actress had to share with the mag in her interview with Yara Shahidi:

On her plans for the future: “I want to produce and create shows and movies, whether or not I’m starring in them. You know, when you watch a show and you’re like, ‘That’s so good. I wish I’d made it’? Why not? Why not make it? Wild idea, I know.”

On her first job at Disney Channel: “I got my first job on the Disney Channel when I was 13, and it was just me and my dad in an apartment in downtown L.A. It was very difficult because I was dealing with all the pivotal girl moments. I remember getting my period and him not knowing what to do. It was a weird transitional phase.”

On her obsession with Oprah: “I have an obsession with Oprah. She’s someone who, even with everything stacked against her, has soared to unbelievable heights. If she wants to create a network, she can do it. She wants to produce a movie? She can do it. But then also there’s this level of realness to her. You feel like she’s your auntie.”

On her praise for Rihanna: “A huge part of my gaining confidence is because of fashion. What I love about someone like Rihanna is her fearlessness. It’s almost a sense of, pardon my language, I don’t give a f-ck. When she wears a dress, it’s for herself, and you can see that. There’s something to be said for the fact that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I’m the only one that should matter.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a limited-edition tee shirt by Stella McCartney, which is designed to encourage women to speak out, woman to woman. Proceeds of the shirt benefit The Girl Project, Glamour’s philanthropic initiative to support girls’ education.

