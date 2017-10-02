Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 1:09 pm

Zooey Deschanel Goes Car Shopping with Husband Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel Goes Car Shopping with Husband Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel walks around a car dealership with her husband Jacob Pechenik on Saturday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

The married couple reportedly spent two hours testing drive a car that afternoon.

Zooey recently opened up about being a mom of two.

“Nothing can really prepare you for it because you never again have a day where you don’t think of your kids first. At least for me, that’s what I think of first thing. Like, ‘How are the kids doing? What do they need?’ That’s my first thought when I wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night. I’m always thinking of them,” Zooey told Us Weekly. “I’ve changed completely. You don’t realize what a sort of selfish existence you live in until you have kids.”
