Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 11:42 pm

Adriana Lima is Getting Toned for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Adriana Lima is working hard on her super hot body while training at the Dogpound gym on Tuesday afternoon (October 3) in New York City.

The 36-year-old model showed off her super toned abs while wearing Victoria’s Secret’s new Victoria’s Secret Angel Max Sport Bra.

Adriana spent the day training in the Train Like An Angel program as she prepares for the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

This year’s runway show will take place in China where Adriana will hit the runway with Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, and tons of other models!

