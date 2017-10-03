Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 1:06 pm

Alex Rodriguez Tells Jimmy Kimmel His Daughters Think He's A Hero Now That' He's Dating Jennifer Lopez!

Jimmy Kimmel got Alex Rodriguez to blush while calling him out for dating Jennifer Lopez during his appearance on last night’s (October 2) Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The former Yankees short stop revealed his daughters – Tashi, 12, and Ella, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – have been FaceTiming him more frequently in hopes of getting the chance to talk to Jennifer.

“We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime, now they call me three, four, five times,” Alex explained. “It’s funny because when I pick up the phone, and I could be anywhere, they call. I answer. I’m like, ‘Hi, Tashi, hi Ella,’ and I can see them. They’re like, ‘Hey Daddy,’ and they’re looking around behind me. And I’m like, ‘Hi honey, how was school? And they’re like, ‘Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where’s Jennifer?’ And I say, ‘Oh, no, she went to the set already, honey, she’s working.’ ‘Oh, Okay, Dad, I’ll call you later.’”

“My daughters think their dad’s a hero now, for the first time,” Alex added. “They think they went to heaven. Now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they’re dancing, they’re singing with her.”


