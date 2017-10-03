America Ferrera & Her Husband Have a Secret Code for 'Calm Down'

When America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams need to tell the other to “calm down,” they have a secret code they use thanks to the movie Steel Magnolias!

The 33-year-old actress opened up about the secret code during an appearance on Harry Connick Jr.‘s talk show, airing on Wednesday (October 4).

“I mean who doesn’t love Sally Field‘s breakdown in the cemetery, I feel like watching that is when I decided I was going to become an actress, to get one of those cathartic moments,” America said about her favorite part of the movie. “The line that always stays with me and has become a secret way of communicating between my husband and I is, ‘Drink your juice Shelby.’ We basically say that line to tell each other to calm down. Simmer down now.”