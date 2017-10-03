Angelina Jolie's Director for 'Maleficent 2' Revealed!

Angelina Jolie will be reprising the role of Maleficent in an upcoming sequel and the film’s director was just revealed!

Joachim Ronning is in talks to direct the movie. He previously helmed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, so he’s already part of the Disney family.

The plot for the film has not yet been revealed. Production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2018, according to Deadline.

The first Maleficent movie made $758.5 million worldwide during its run in theaters. We can’t wait for the second!