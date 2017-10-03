Ashlee Simpson Celebrates Birthday with Sister Jessica & Hubby Evan Ross!

Ashlee Simpson celebrated her birthday with nothing but family by her side!

The (newly) 32-year-old singer-songwriter was joined by her husband Evan Ross, as well as her sister Jessica and her handsome hubby Eric Johnson while celebrating her birthday a few days early on Saturday night (September 30) at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

They had a Gucci cake and Jessica gave her sister the Gucci leather jacket she is wearing in the pics.

Ashlee was also joined by her sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross as they hung out at on the terrace of the L.A hotspot. "Such a FUN birthday party this weekend @ beautyessexla!," Ashlee captioned with her Instagram post. "Beautiful night with beautiful people 💜 #beautyandessexla"

