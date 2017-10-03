BANKS: 'Underdog' Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Here!

BANKS just dropped a brand new song called “Underdog,” and now you can stream it right here!

The track, which was premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on September 28, is the latest release from the 29-year-old singer-songwriter.

“I was in a really ferocious mood when I made it…like there’s a beast inside of me that I haven’t let out fully…and I still haven’t but I’m allowing it to like poke its head above the water a little bit more,” she said of the track.

Listen to “Underdog” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click through to read the lyrics for “Underdog”…