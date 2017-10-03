Bethenny Frankel Sent 4 Planes Full of Supplies to Puerto Rico, But That's Not All

Bethenny Frankel is deserving of a humanitarian award for the amazing work that she is doing to support the people of Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star chartered four private planes using her own money and funds from her charity B Strong & Delivering Good to deliver supplies to those in need.

Bethenny, who is still recovering from recent skin cancer surgery, sent more than 20,000 pounds of donated medical and survival supplies, 2,000 pounds of non-perishable meals, and thousands in gift cards and cash to Puerto Rico.

This is not all Bethenny did though. After the planes were unpacked, Bethenny used them to transport dozens of people from local hospitals to the United States for treatment.

“This is a forgotten island,” Bethenny told People. “People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”

Bethenny also sent planes full of supplies to Mexico following the earthquake there last month.

View all of her Instagram posts below to follow her story.

Click inside to see many more of Bethenny Frankel’s Instagram posts…