Bethenny Frankel Sent 4 Planes Full of Supplies to Puerto Rico, But That's Not All
Bethenny Frankel is deserving of a humanitarian award for the amazing work that she is doing to support the people of Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star chartered four private planes using her own money and funds from her charity B Strong & Delivering Good to deliver supplies to those in need.
Bethenny, who is still recovering from recent skin cancer surgery, sent more than 20,000 pounds of donated medical and survival supplies, 2,000 pounds of non-perishable meals, and thousands in gift cards and cash to Puerto Rico.
This is not all Bethenny did though. After the planes were unpacked, Bethenny used them to transport dozens of people from local hospitals to the United States for treatment.
“This is a forgotten island,” Bethenny told People. “People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”
Bethenny also sent planes full of supplies to Mexico following the earthquake there last month.
View all of her Instagram posts below to follow her story.
Click inside to see many more of Bethenny Frankel’s Instagram posts…
Here we are at our headquarters organizing and loading the truck for the planes heading to PR from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and NYC. Filling 3 planes with supplies, suitcases full of cash cards, pediatric supplies, insulin, hygiene products, medics, non perishable food, Rescue Warrior nurses, EMTs, combat medics. We will return these planes full of PR cancer patients, diabetics and people that are dying. Please donate to bstrongdelivergood.org to help me with these efforts. #alwayswithbdb #PR911 #100percent #globalempowermentmission
#workingforyoupuertorico We got a 4th plane headed to PR and working on a 5th! I'm bringing $25k in Costco gift cards, $25k in cash gift cards and approximately 15k lbs of food, water and medical supplies. With the planes return we will be able to transport PR citizens stateside to get medical attention. #Bstrong #100percent #thisisacrisis
#THISISACRISIS Puerto Rican's saw our truck and are lining up in droves hoping to get basic essentials. We are the first relief efforts they have seen since #HurricaneMaria hit a week and a half ago! These people need your help. Please donate at http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/bstrong/ #BStrong #100percent #workingforpuertorico
#THISISACRISIS complete devastation in Puerto Rico… People lost everything they have ever known, family members included. Yet positivity was vibrating around the island. Please help those who have been affected by these disasters by donating at http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/bstrong/ #BStrong #100percent #workingforpuertorico
People are starving, without proper medication and living in mud and debris. Babies are being washed in the streets. People grabbing at the trucks for anything they can find to help their families. These people need your help. Please donate at http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/bstrong/ #100percent #BStrong #thisiscrisis