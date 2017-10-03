Bette Midler's 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Costume Was One of the Best Ever!

Bette Midler had one of the best Halloween costumes ever when she recreated her look from the 1993 fan favorite film Hocus Pocus at her annual Hulaween party last year! Bette‘s costume earns a place in our 31 Days of Halloween countdown!

In the film, Bette starred as Winifred Sanderson, one of three witches whose goal was to suck the souls out of the children in Salem, Massachusetts. Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy also starred in the film as Winifred’s cohorts.

If you didn’t hear the news, Hocus Pocus is in talks to be rebooted by the Disney Channel with a new plot and cast.

