Bristol Palin's Husband Slams Dan Bilzerian for Running Away During Las Vegas Shooting

Bristol Palin‘s husband is calling out Dan Bilzerian for the way he reacted during the Las Vegas shooting over the weekend.

Dakota Meyer – the Medal of Honor recipient and Marine Corps veteran – took to Instagram to slam the 36-year-old poker player and social media star for “running away” in a video Dan posted during the shooting at the country music festival.

“This is why children shouldn’t classify heroes by their followers or their photos. @danbilzerian this is what kills me about people like you,” Dakota wrote. “Always playing “operator dress up” and so so tough when the cameras are on. A woman just got shot in the head and you are running away filming that’s not what operators do. Please stop trying to be someone your not. People are dying, you’re running away not helping them and pretending it’s worthy of a video is disgusting.”

Dan – who is a former Navy SEAL trainee – shared with People that he took a shooting victim to the hospital before returning the scene with his own gun, but the situation was under control by law enforcement at that time.