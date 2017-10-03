Bruce Greenwood Is Ripped at 61, Goes Shirtless in Netflix's 'Gerald's Game'

The new Netflix movie Gerald’s Game is streaming now and Bruce Greenwood puts his fit body on display for nearly the entire film!

The 61-year-old veteran actor spends most of the movie in just a pair of boxer shorts and he’s in great shape.

Here’s the synopsis: While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie (Carla Gugino) must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame.

The movie is based on the 1992 novel by Stephen King and it’s getting great reviews with 90% right now on Rotten Tomatoes. Go check it out!