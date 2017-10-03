Chris Hemsworth Feels 'Responsible' If His Movie Bombs at the Box Office

Chris Hemsworth shows off his buff biceps in a tight, blue dress shirt for the cover of the November issue of GQ Australia.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actor shared with the mag:

Chris on Donald Trump: “He’s full of shit on every level with climate change, it’s scary. This is not some sort of doomsday argument, we’re destroying the planet. By 2040, there’ll be no edible fish in the ocean. Is this what we want to leave for our kids?”

Chris on the success and failures of movies: “You have blood, sweat, and tears in a project, and then in an hour and a half or an opening weekend, people decide if it’s a pile of shit or not. It’s gutting if a movie bombs. And I do feel responsible, but you have to develop a thick skin. You want people to enjoy it, so if it does occur, it’s a great feeling.”

Chris on working on comedies: “It was like, ‘God, I love being this loose. I love being able to go there and not quite know what’s gonna happen.’ It’s gotta feel dangerous, you know? You gotta be walking that line of, ‘This is gonna be great or this is gonna be awful’.”

The full interview appears in the November issue GQ Australia, on sale October 9th.