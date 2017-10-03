Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 11:07 pm

Chris Hemsworth Fell 'Back in Love' with Wife Elsa After Marriage Struggles

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about how he makes his marriage work.

In the latest issue of GQ Australia, the 34-year-old Thor actor reveals that he and wife Elsa Pataky have had struggles in balancing their home and work lives over the years.

“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” Chris shares. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”

Chris and Elsa have been married for seven years and are parents to India, 5, and 3-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha.

Chris also went on to share that he and Elsa make their marriage work by setting time together for just the two of them.

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” Chris says. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”

See photos of the couple over the years in the gallery!

Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

