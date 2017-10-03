Chris Hemsworth Shows His Amazing Physique at the Airport

Chris Hemsworth shows off his muscles while walking through LAX Airport on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, the 34-year-old actor was seen holding hands and doing some shopping with his wife Elsa Pataky.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris‘ newest superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok, is set to hit theaters in one month on November 3! Chris will probably be starting his international press tour soon for the film, so expect lots more photos!

Check out the newest photos of Chris Hemsworth…