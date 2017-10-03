Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 2:06 pm

Chris Hemsworth Shows His Amazing Physique at the Airport

Chris Hemsworth Shows His Amazing Physique at the Airport

Chris Hemsworth shows off his muscles while walking through LAX Airport on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, the 34-year-old actor was seen holding hands and doing some shopping with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Chris‘ newest superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok, is set to hit theaters in one month on November 3! Chris will probably be starting his international press tour soon for the film, so expect lots more photos!

Photos: Backgrid
