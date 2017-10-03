Cindy Crawford, HAIM & G-Dragon Attend Chanel Paris Fashion Week Show!

Cindy Crawford, HAIM and Korean pop superstar G-Dragon all looked chic at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 3) in Paris, France.

Cindy‘s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, also rocked the runway as a model during the event.

“OPENING CHANEL!💥never in my life could I have even dreamt this. Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU’RE A LEGEND.,” Kaia wrote on Instagram.

G-Dragon also posted from the event, including a photo of Kaia rocking the runway, on his Instagram.

