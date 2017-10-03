Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 1:31 pm

Cindy Crawford, HAIM & G-Dragon Attend Chanel Paris Fashion Week Show!

Cindy Crawford, HAIM & G-Dragon Attend Chanel Paris Fashion Week Show!

Cindy Crawford, HAIM and Korean pop superstar G-Dragon all looked chic at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 3) in Paris, France.

Cindy‘s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, also rocked the runway as a model during the event.

“OPENING CHANEL!💥never in my life could I have even dreamt this. Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU’RE A LEGEND.,” Kaia wrote on Instagram.

G-Dragon also posted from the event, including a photo of Kaia rocking the runway, on his Instagram.

10+ pictures from the show inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
chanel paris fashion 1
chanel paris fashion 10
chanel paris fashion 11
chanel paris fashion 2
chanel paris fashion 3
chanel paris fashion 4
chanel paris fashion 5
chanel paris fashion 6
chanel paris fashion 7
chanel paris fashion 8
chanel paris fashion 9

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, G-Dragon, Haim, Kaia Gerber

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr
  • Chii

    Love G-Dragon’s style! And Cindy is so chic :)