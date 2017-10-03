Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 8:53 am

Demi Lovato Tells 'Notion' Mag She 'No Longer' Has Secrets That She Has To Hide!

Demi Lovato Tells 'Notion' Mag She 'No Longer' Has Secrets That She Has To Hide!

Demi Lovato shows off some skin while wearing a cropped “feminist” tee for the cover of Notion magazine‘s latest issue, on newsstands October 4th.

Here is what the 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me singer had to share with the mag:

On opening up ab out relationship to the press: “A lot of times when people ask about my dating life or personal life, they are looking for a headline. I understand it’s their job, and it’ll be great press but it takes away from the music. Politics too, it’s very tricky when it comes to politics in the US right now.”

On being a role model: “My fans have been able to relate and look at [me] and say, ‘If she can get through it, I can too.’ I needed that growing up, and having that positive response to just being open and honest is really rewarding. I no longer have secrets that I have to hide. It’s all out there. The fact that people accept me no matter what I’ve done is really beautiful.”

On being more than just a singer, and using her voice: “Fame is weird, but I manipulate it for the better. I see some artists that don’t say anything because they want to be politically correct. It’s frustrating because they have the ability to reach millions of people and do something good, rather than not saying anything. We already are in a very narcissistic career – ‘look at me, look at me’. I use that as a way to use my voice for more than just singing. If you are not using your voice and not standing up for the things you believe in, and not being vocal about certain topics, then you’re just basking in the glory of a very egotistical career.”

For more from Demi, visit Notion.com!
Credit: Dennis Leupold; Photos: Notion Magazine
