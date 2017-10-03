Top Stories
Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 11:21 am

Emma Roberts Looks Cute While Going for a Coffee Run!

Emma Roberts squeezes a caffeine pit stop into her busy schedule!

The 26-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted stopping by Coffee Bean on Monday (October 2) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Emma was photographed wearing peppered leggings and pink crop top paired with slides while picking up her coffee.

Emma recently Instagrammed a photo of herself reading November 22, 1963 by Adam Braver. “#currentlyreading,” she captioned the post.

American Horror Story: Cult is currently airing on Tuesdays at 10 pm EST on FX.
Credit: CPR; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Emma Roberts

