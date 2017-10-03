Top Stories
Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 11:27 am

Francesca Eastwood Gets Support from Father Clint at 'M.F.A.' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Francesca Eastwood Gets Support from Father Clint at 'M.F.A.' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Francesca Eastwood is all smiles as she gets sandwiched between her parents Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher at the premiere of her latest film M.F.A. held at The London West Hollywood on Monday (October 2) in West Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actress was also joined at the premiere by her sisters Kathryn, Alison and Morgan Eastwood, as well as Pierson Fode.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Francesca Eastwood

In M.F.A., Francesca gives a breakout performance as an art student who is sexually assaulted at a party. After struggling to receive any support from her college to find justice and cope with her trauma, she impulsively confronts her attacker – a decision that has deadly repercussions. As she tracks down fellow rape survivors, an unlikely vigilante is born – Watch trailer below!


M.F.A. | Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 01
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 02
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 03
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 04
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 05
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 06
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 07
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 08
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 09
francesca eastwood gets support from father clint at m f a premiere 10

Credit: Milla Cochran, Paul Archuleta; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, FilmMagic
Posted to: Alison Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood, Pierson Fode

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr