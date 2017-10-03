Francesca Eastwood Gets Support from Father Clint at 'M.F.A.' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Francesca Eastwood is all smiles as she gets sandwiched between her parents Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher at the premiere of her latest film M.F.A. held at The London West Hollywood on Monday (October 2) in West Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actress was also joined at the premiere by her sisters Kathryn, Alison and Morgan Eastwood, as well as Pierson Fode.

In M.F.A., Francesca gives a breakout performance as an art student who is sexually assaulted at a party. After struggling to receive any support from her college to find justice and cope with her trauma, she impulsively confronts her attacker – a decision that has deadly repercussions. As she tracks down fellow rape survivors, an unlikely vigilante is born – Watch trailer below!



