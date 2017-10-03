Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 5:44 pm

Freddie Highmore's 'The Good Doctor' Gets Full Season Order!

Freddie Highmore‘s The Good Doctor has been given a full season order by ABC after the airings of the first two episodes!

The medical drama ranks as Monday’s number one drama broadcast in Adults 18-49 and in total viewers.

After three days of DVR playback, the series premiere episode has grown to an audience of 16.9 million total viewers.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore’s incredibly nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, and we’re confident the show will continue to captivate our audience.”

Catch the show on Monday nights at 10/9c on ABC!
