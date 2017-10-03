Heidi Klum & Mel B Are Ladies In White For Malibu Beach Day

Top Stories
Heidi Klum and Mel B hit the beach for a fun day on Sunday (October 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The America’s Got Talent judges were joined by their families for the afternoon.

That same day, Mel B posted a photo of her and her daughter Phoenix and shared how thankful she was of her daughter spending time with her.

“Bugga,listen When your 18 year old daughter steels your clothes and looks way way cooler in them than you 😩😘all you can do is just be thankful on a sunday that she chooses to spend the WHOLE day with her mummy and sisters and no one else ❤️🌈🙏🏾I love you @phoenixisphoenix your just too cool dude,” she wrote. Awww!

Heidi and Mel wrapped up the latest season of America’s Got Talent a couple of weeks ago, crowning Darci Lynne Farmer as the winner!
