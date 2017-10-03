Here's How Lauren Jauregui Describes Her Fifth Harmony Groupmates

Lauren Jauregui poses for a photo while making an appearance at the John John store on Tuesday (October 3) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 21-year-old singer was joined by her Fifth Harmony groupmates Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, and Ally Brooke.

Lauren did an interview with Billboard this week in which she was asked to describe her groupmates.

“Ally is the sweetest being you could possibly imagine. Dinah is carefree; she doesn’t suffer irrelevant things. She only keeps the positive and holds no grudges. And Normani is the most hard-working person I know, and she’s always trying to improve and be the best version of herself,” she said.