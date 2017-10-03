Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Last night, Vanessa Lachey performed her weekly Dancing with the Stars dance with a new partner – Alan Bersten.

“Maks [Chmerkovskiy] is dealing with a personal issue so Alan is stepping in and dancing with Vanessa tonight,” co-host Erin Andrews announced at the beginning of the show.

People is now reporting that something may have happened between the dancing couple.

“There’s a big chemistry issue,” an insider said. “They both have big personalities and that’s not always the best recipe for a good partnership.” The source added, “They’ve been fighting a lot.”

After performing with Alan, Vanessa took to Instagram and wrote, “I can’t WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We’re cookin up something special for you!”

Stay tuned to see if Vanessa or Maks to see if they speak to these rumors.