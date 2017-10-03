Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 7:08 pm

Isla Fisher Reveals Her Husband Sacha Baron Cohen Is the Reason She Auditioned for 'Wedding Crashers'!

Isla Fisher Reveals Her Husband Sacha Baron Cohen Is the Reason She Auditioned for 'Wedding Crashers'!

Isla Fisher is opening up about finding her funny side!

The 41-year-old actress visited Build Series on Tuesday (October 3) to promote her new book Marge in Charge in New York City.

During the chat, Isla revealed that it was actually her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, who convinced her to try for comedic roles after a string of unsuccessful auditions for serious roles, ultimately leading to her role in Wedding Crashers.

“Even though I’ve been acting since I was 16…I kept getting rejected from all these movies, and becoming more and more downtrodden and disappointed and questioning whether it was time to choose a new vocation when he said ‘Why are you going for these dramatic roles?’”

“You should be going for comedy, you’re so funny!” he told her.

Watch her explain how she landed the Wedding Crashers gig below!

FYI: Isla is carrying an Adeam bag and wearing Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, a J Brand jacket and a ba&sh dress.
