Tue, 03 October 2017 at 6:56 pm

Jaden Smith Is the Man in Black at Louis Vuitton's Paris Show

Jaden Smith Is the Man in Black at Louis Vuitton's Paris Show

Jaden Smith poses for a photo in his all-black look at the Louis Vuitton show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 3) in Paris, France.

Some of the other young stars in attendance included Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Laura Harrier and Tomorrowland‘s Raffey Cassidy.

The three actors were all in attendance at the brand’s store opening event held the night before in the City of Light.

If you missed Laura in Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters this summer, make sure to get the Blu-ray when it’s released on October 17 or watch it now on iTunes.
Photos: Getty, Louis Vuitton
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Laura Harrier, Raffey Cassidy

