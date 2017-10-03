Jason Aldean Cancels Concerts After Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean is putting his shows on hold for the remainder of the week.

The 40-year-old country superstar decided to cancel his concerts out of respect to those who lost their lives in the horrifying Las Vegas shooting that left over fifty people dead on Sunday night (October 1). Jason was onstage performing when the shots first rang out.

“It is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost,” Jason said in a statement.

“Our first time back on stage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them.”

The tour will pick up again on October 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.