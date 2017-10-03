Jennifer Hudson Uses One Word to Describe Beyonce
Jennifer Hudson is looking fierce and fun on the cover of Cosmopolitan‘s November 2017 issue, on newsstands October 10.
Here’s what the 36-year-old entertainer and actress had to share with the mag:
On what was going through her head the moment she found out she won the Oscar: “Sit down, Jennifer, no one heard that but you.”
On her dream co-star: “Jennifer Lawrence.”
On who she would choose to be her Voice mentor: “Blake, because we have the most similar taste in music.”
On how she describes Beyonce: “Sisterly.”
