Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Show Dates Out of Respect for Victims

Jennifer Lopez has postponed two shows from her Las Vegas Residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.

The superstar entertainer will not be performing on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday of this week out of respect to the victims and families of those affected by the Las Vegas shooting, which killed over 50 people and wounded hundreds.

A statement from Jennifer reads that she’s “heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The performances will be rescheduled, and she apologizes for any inconvenience.