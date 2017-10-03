Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 2:20 pm

Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Show Dates Out of Respect for Victims

Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Show Dates Out of Respect for Victims

Jennifer Lopez has postponed two shows from her Las Vegas Residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.

The superstar entertainer will not be performing on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday of this week out of respect to the victims and families of those affected by the Las Vegas shooting, which killed over 50 people and wounded hundreds.

A statement from Jennifer reads that she’s “heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The performances will be rescheduled, and she apologizes for any inconvenience.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr