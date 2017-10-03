Top Stories
Tue, 03 October 2017 at 8:59 pm

Jenny Slate in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom'

Jenny Slate in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom'

Jenny Slate is reportedly in talks to join Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Venom!

The 35-year-old actress would play a scientist in the film starring Tom Hardy as the anti-hero, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams have also been rumored to join the upcoming Marvel film.

The character of Eddie Brock/Venom has been seen on the big screen before! Topher Grace played the famous villain in Spider-Man 3 back in 2007.

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.
