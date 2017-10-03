Jenny Slate in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom'

Jenny Slate is reportedly in talks to join Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Venom!

The 35-year-old actress would play a scientist in the film starring Tom Hardy as the anti-hero, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams have also been rumored to join the upcoming Marvel film.

The character of Eddie Brock/Venom has been seen on the big screen before! Topher Grace played the famous villain in Spider-Man 3 back in 2007.

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.