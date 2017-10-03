Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Jessica Alba Takes Her Bump To Urth Caffe For Iced Drink

Jessica Alba Takes Her Bump To Urth Caffe For Iced Drink

Jessica Alba shows off her baby bump while getting an iced drink on Sunday (October 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman wore a pair of patterned drop crotch pants, black cardigan, and a pair of sandals for her visit to Urth Caffe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Earlier in the weekend, Jessica went to the beach and snapped a cute Boomerang of her bump at the ocean. Check it out if you missed it!

The next day, Jessica took to social media to call out for stricter gun control.

“Regardless of your political views common sense gun laws makes sense for the safety of every American,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba takes her bump to urth caffe for iced drink 01
jessica alba takes her bump to urth caffe for iced drink 02
jessica alba takes her bump to urth caffe for iced drink 03
jessica alba takes her bump to urth caffe for iced drink 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr