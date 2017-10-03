Jessica Alba Takes Her Bump To Urth Caffe For Iced Drink

Jessica Alba shows off her baby bump while getting an iced drink on Sunday (October 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman wore a pair of patterned drop crotch pants, black cardigan, and a pair of sandals for her visit to Urth Caffe.

Earlier in the weekend, Jessica went to the beach and snapped a cute Boomerang of her bump at the ocean. Check it out if you missed it!

The next day, Jessica took to social media to call out for stricter gun control.

“Regardless of your political views common sense gun laws makes sense for the safety of every American,” she wrote.