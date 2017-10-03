John Krasinski as Jack Ryan - First Look Teaser!

John Krasinski is playing Jack Ryan in the eight-episode Amazon series of the same name, and the first teaser has dropped!

Here’s a synopsis: When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and Timothy Hutton will also appear in the series, set to drop on Amazon Prime Video next year.