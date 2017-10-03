Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Joshua Jackson Shares Beautiful Montauk Sunset Pic

Joshua Jackson Shares Beautiful Montauk Sunset Pic

Joshua Jackson waits for the signal to walk while out and about on Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actor showed off his beard as he was joined by a pal for a walk around Union Square.

It was recently announced that Joshua will be getting a new co-star on his hit show The Affair.

Sanaa Lathan has joined the cast for a recurring role in the upcoming fourth season, according to Deadline.

Just last week, Joshua shared a beautiful shot of the sunset in Montauk, New York.

“… #montauk,” he simply captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Joshua Jackson (@vancityjax) on

Just Jared on Facebook
joshua jackson shares beautiful montauk sunset pic 01
joshua jackson shares beautiful montauk sunset pic 02
joshua jackson shares beautiful montauk sunset pic 03
joshua jackson shares beautiful montauk sunset pic 04
joshua jackson shares beautiful montauk sunset pic 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Joshua Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr
  • Succubus

    He’s yummy.